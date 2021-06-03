Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,386 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,940% compared to the typical daily volume of 264 call options.

LexinFintech stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. LexinFintech has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $15.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in LexinFintech by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in LexinFintech by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in LexinFintech by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in LexinFintech by 18.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in LexinFintech by 94.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LX. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research assumed coverage on LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LexinFintech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

