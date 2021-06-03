Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,335 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 541% compared to the typical daily volume of 364 call options.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $612,073,000 after acquiring an additional 880,931 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $513,714,000 after acquiring an additional 502,399 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,973,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $171,313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,829,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $163,015,000 after acquiring an additional 492,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,719,885 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $156,693,000 after acquiring an additional 263,717 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.