Stock Traders Buy High Volume of NetApp Call Options (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 20,854 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 800% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,317 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 196.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $77.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. NetApp has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $80.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 220.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NTAP shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

