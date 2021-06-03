Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Terex (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 515 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 890% compared to the average volume of 52 put options.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,323 shares of company stock worth $8,048,284 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,199,000 after buying an additional 381,802 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,968,000 after purchasing an additional 686,118 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Terex by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,818,000 after purchasing an additional 133,063 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Terex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,322,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,147,000 after purchasing an additional 285,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,240,000 after purchasing an additional 112,697 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Terex stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $51.80. 1,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,069. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. Terex has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 1.71.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Terex will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Barclays raised their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised Terex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.82.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

