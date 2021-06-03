Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on SRI. Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CL King lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

SRI stock opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $823.31 million, a P/E ratio of -70.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Stoneridge by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Stoneridge by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

