Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $69.32

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.32 and last traded at $70.26, with a volume of 1217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.05.

Several equities analysts have commented on STRA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at $5,686,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 39,390 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the first quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

