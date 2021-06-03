Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.7% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $51,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capco Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $162,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,233.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,269.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,437.13 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

