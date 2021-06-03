Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:FUJHY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,935. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Subaru has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

