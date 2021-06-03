Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUBCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of SUBCY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. 15,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,287. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2372 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Subsea 7’s payout ratio is -14.63%.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

