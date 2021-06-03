Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 8.0% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 33,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter worth about $1,704,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 39.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.25. 286,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,596,700. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $102.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.33.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.