Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,427 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 0.4% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,566,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,955,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,277,000 after buying an additional 281,093 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,926,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,766,000 after buying an additional 278,150 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,094.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 287,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after buying an additional 274,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 723,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,252,000 after purchasing an additional 267,491 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.52. 608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,315. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.26. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.71 and a 1-year high of $42.85.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

