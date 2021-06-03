Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMLP. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $182.25 million, a PE ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.26. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $33.75.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $99.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 51.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

