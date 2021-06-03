Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Sun Communities has increased its dividend payment by 17.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

NYSE SUI traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,689. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.66. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $132.65 and a twelve month high of $171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUI. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.86.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

