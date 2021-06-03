Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
Sun Communities has increased its dividend payment by 17.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.
NYSE SUI traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,689. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.66. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $132.65 and a twelve month high of $171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54.
In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SUI. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.86.
About Sun Communities
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
