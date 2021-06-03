Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total transaction of C$1,241,362.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at C$7,590,251.67.

Shares of TSE SLF traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$65.33. 1,266,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,668. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$48.11 and a one year high of C$67.26.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.51 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.487 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

