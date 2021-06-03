Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $374.36 Million

Brokerages predict that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will post sales of $374.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $414.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $333.60 million. Sunrun posted sales of $181.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. UBS Group raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.23.

RUN stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.43. The stock had a trading volume of 86,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $339,023.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,550,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $578,608.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 223,028 shares in the company, valued at $13,966,013.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,888 shares of company stock worth $13,928,730 over the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

