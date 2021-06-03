Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a positive rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a positive rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.23.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,888 shares of company stock worth $13,928,730 in the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sunrun by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

