SuperCoin (SUPER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $80,375.39

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperCoin has a market capitalization of $80,375.39 and approximately $73.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,210,775 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.