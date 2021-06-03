Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives C$1.03 Average Price Target from Analysts

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGY shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.30 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bankshares set a C$0.90 price objective on shares of Surge Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.90 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

TSE SGY traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.61. The company had a trading volume of 491,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$231.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.57. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.76.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$59.91 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.