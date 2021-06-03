suterusu Price Hits $0.0092 on Top Exchanges (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One suterusu coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. suterusu has a market cap of $35.62 million and $537,398.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, suterusu has traded 37.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get suterusu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00078049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00024902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.85 or 0.00996141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,526.68 or 0.09322097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00052208 BTC.

About suterusu

SUTER is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.