SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Hits New 12-Month High at $596.31

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $596.31 and last traded at $592.60, with a volume of 623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $582.89.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 679 shares of company stock worth $392,323. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

