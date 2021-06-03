Swipe Price Hits $2.23 on Major Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00005903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swipe has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $212.67 million and approximately $188.72 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00082387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00021355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.08 or 0.01030533 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,623.77 or 0.09573350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe (SXP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 239,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 95,181,302 coins. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

