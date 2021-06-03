Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,064,000 after purchasing an additional 244,121 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 86.6% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,512 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $73,939,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,353,000 after acquiring an additional 65,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after acquiring an additional 208,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $82.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $83.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

