Swiss National Bank Has $11.81 Million Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Nutanix worth $11,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

In other Nutanix news, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $32,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602 in the last 90 days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTNX stock opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.30. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.89.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

