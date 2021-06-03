Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Timken were worth $12,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in The Timken by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Timken by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in The Timken by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in The Timken by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in The Timken by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Timken alerts:

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $2,995,461.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $3,348,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,516.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TKR opened at $88.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.