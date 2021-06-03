Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,400 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Foot Locker worth $12,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,482,000 after buying an additional 264,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,048 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $55,728,000 after buying an additional 92,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $45,742,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,612 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $37,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FL opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.85.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FL. Cowen increased their target price on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus increased their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

