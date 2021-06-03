Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.44.

SWCH stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.80 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Switch will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 271,703 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $5,219,414.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 687,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,213,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 579,203 shares of company stock worth $10,884,265 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

