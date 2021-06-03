SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Short Interest Update

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 169,800 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the April 29th total of 138,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SWK stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.08. SWK has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $206.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.20.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). SWK had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $9.37 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SWK will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SWK by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SWK by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SWK by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. purchased a new position in SWK in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SWK by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SWK in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

