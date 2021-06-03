Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $54.50. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNV. Truist upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.35.

Shares of SNV opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

