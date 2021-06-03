Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.93 million-$107.05 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.75 million.

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.42 million, a PE ratio of 328.00 and a beta of 1.52. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.27.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.43%.

In other news, insider Rebecca R. Eckert sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $98,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

