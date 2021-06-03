T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $5,688,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,436,000 after acquiring an additional 43,698 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $192.86 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.13 and a twelve month high of $193.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.33. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

