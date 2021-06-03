Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TNEYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.34.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.98.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.