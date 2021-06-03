Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at CIBC

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TVE. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.35.

TSE TVE opened at C$2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$856.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$0.69 and a one year high of C$2.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.44.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total transaction of C$25,296.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$349,063.92.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

