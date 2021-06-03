Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Sells $312,934.93 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.96 and a beta of 0.19. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNDM. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.