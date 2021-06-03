Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Sells $312,934.93 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.96 and a beta of 0.19. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $123.74.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
