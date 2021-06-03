Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235 million-$242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTCF traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.15. 36,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.40. Tattooed Chef has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $28.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 0.04.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Tattooed Chef’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTCF shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In other Tattooed Chef news, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,662,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel James Williamson acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 257,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.