Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Short Interest Update

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the April 29th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCLRY. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Technicolor in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Technicolor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS TCLRY opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Technicolor has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12.

Technicolor SA develops, creates, and delivers products and services for the media and entertainment sectors in France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Production Services, DVD Services, and Connected Home.

