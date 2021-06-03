Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $501.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to report sales of $501.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $498.73 million and the highest is $504.07 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $241.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.77.

TDOC traded down $4.74 on Monday, hitting $148.00. The company had a trading volume of 80,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,546. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.62. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.21.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $817,532.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,080,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $762,944.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 513,428 shares of company stock valued at $95,250,195 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $27,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

