Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) & ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Financial Comparison

Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) and ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Television Broadcasts and ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Television Broadcasts $351.23 million 1.25 -$36.21 million N/A N/A ProSiebenSat.1 Media $4.63 billion 1.11 $462.56 million N/A N/A

ProSiebenSat.1 Media has higher revenue and earnings than Television Broadcasts.

Volatility & Risk

Television Broadcasts has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Television Broadcasts and ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Television Broadcasts N/A N/A N/A ProSiebenSat.1 Media 5.57% 14.37% 2.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Television Broadcasts and ProSiebenSat.1 Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Television Broadcasts 0 0 0 0 N/A ProSiebenSat.1 Media 3 2 6 0 2.27

Summary

ProSiebenSat.1 Media beats Television Broadcasts on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Television Broadcasts Company Profile

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting, myTV SUPER, Big Big Channel and E-Commerce Business, Programme Licensing and Distribution, Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere, and Other Activities segments. The Hong Kong TV Broadcasting segment is involved in the broadcasting of television programs and commercials on terrestrial TV platforms; production of programs; and co-production of dramas. The myTV SUPER segment provides over-the-top services; and operates website portals. The Big Big Channel and E-Commerce Business segment operates an online social media and e-commerce platform; and provides music entertainment, event, and digital marketing services. The Programme Licensing and Distribution segment distributes television programs and channels to telecast, video, and media operators. The Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere segment offers pay television and OTT services to subscribers. The Other Activities segment engages in property investment and other activities. The company also offers agency services on design, production, and exhibition of advertisements; film rights and program licensing; provides consultancy, management, and agency services to artistes; and produces, publishes, and licenses musical works and sells sound recordings, as well as offers corporate finance services. In addition, it produces motion pictures for theatrical release and distribution; provides satellite and subscription television programs; and licenses and distributes films. Further, the company engages in production of programs and provision of marketing materials; and provision of programming and channel services. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Malaysia, Singapore, the United States, Canada, Vietnam, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations. This segment also engages in the pay TV, TV advertising, and targeted TV and online video advertising; and marketing of data, music, events, and artists, as well as program sales. The ParshipMeet Group segment engages in online matchmaking services for social dating and entertainment under the Parship, ElitePartner, and eHarmony brand names. The Red Arrow Studios segment produces and sells programming content, including entertainment, reality, and factual formats, as well as TV series, TV movies, and digital content under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios; and operates Studio71. The NuCom Group segment engages in the consumer advice, experience, and beauty and lifestyle businesses under the brands of Verivox, Aroundhome, Jochen Schweizer, mydays, Amorelie, and Flaconi. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in UnterfÃ¶hring, Germany.

