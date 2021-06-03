Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) PT Raised to $5.50

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $3.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TELL. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.43.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $1,675,762.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,276,344 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,157 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 678,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 105,256 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

