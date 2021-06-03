Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 30th

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

GIM opened at $5.62 on Thursday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 47,812 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $265,356.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 254,588 shares of company stock worth $1,406,838. 6.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

