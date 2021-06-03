Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on TSCDY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Get Tesco alerts:

OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tesco has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.252 dividend. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Tesco’s payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.