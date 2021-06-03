The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$83.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNS. TD Securities upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.64.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.01. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

