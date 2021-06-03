The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given New C$93.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$88.00 to C$93.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the bank’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$91.00 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$83.28.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$81.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$78.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$53.54 and a 52 week high of C$81.93.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.