The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.50. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Beauty Health traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 11758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

The Beauty Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.