The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,790,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,715,769 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $133,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,041,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,636,000 after buying an additional 389,625 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

NYSE BX opened at $92.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $94.15.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.77%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $3,260,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,660,678.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $6,118,558.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

