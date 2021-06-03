The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.44.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.14. The company has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,336,070 shares of company stock worth $93,413,836. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

