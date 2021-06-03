The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.20-13.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.855-2.885 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $388.38.

NYSE COO traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $384.09. 310,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,814. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $268.92 and a 12 month high of $415.96. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 91.23%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

