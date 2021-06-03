The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Shares of DSGX opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.40. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.57 and a beta of 1.08. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.