The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $74.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 97.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.40. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10,871.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.