The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $74.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.41% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.
DSGX opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 97.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.40. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $66.71.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10,871.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
Featured Article: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.