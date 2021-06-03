The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.40. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.57 and a beta of 1.08. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $66.71.

DSGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.68.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

