The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DSGX opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 97.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research firms have commented on DSGX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

